One dead in Arkansas City shooting and suspect in custody, officials say

A 40-year-old Arkansas City man was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder Saturday morning, police said.

James Lyle Clark was arrested at around 5:35 a.m. outside of Arkansas City after being sought in connection to a shooting the night before.

First responders were called about the shooting at 9:33 p.m. Friday in Arkansas City and found 38-year-old Samuel Hutton inside of a vehicle, according to an Arkansas City Police Department news release. He had been shot.

EMS took Hutton, of Arkansas City, to the South Central Kansas Medical Center where he later died.

Through the investigation, police learned the shooting occurred at Clark’s home. They searched the home but didn’t find Clark.

“Officers worked through the night in an attempt to locate Mr. Clark,” police said. “With the assistance of the Cowley County Sheriff’s Office, Mr. Clark was located and arrested without incident at 5:35am east of Arkansas City.”

Anyone with information about the shooting can call police at 620-441-4444.