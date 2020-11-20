Wichita police: Man sends texts and photos after killing girlfriend’s puppy

A 44-year-old Wichita man was arrested Thursday after killing his girlfriend’s puppy, according to police.

Jesse Edwards Powell was arrested at his home in the 4200 block of South Broadway on suspicion of criminal threat and cruelty to animals; malicious torturing or killing. Police said that the victim reported being sent “photos and texts” about her dog being killed.

The Wichita Police Department posted on Facebook that the newly-formed Domestic Intervention Violence Reduction Team was involved in the arrest and that the dog was killed “as part of the intimidation” of the victim, the post says.

Kansas Department of Corrections records show Powell has 11 prior convictions, all in Saline County, between 1995 and 2014. The charges include aggravated battery, aggravated criminal threat, stalking and drug-related charges. He was last released from the KDOC in August 2018.

Anyone in an abusive or dangerous relationship can seek help by calling:

911

Harbor House Domestic Violence Shelter, 316-263-6000

Wichita Family Crisis Center, 316-267-7233

Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center, 316-263-3002

StepStone, 316-265-1611

The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233