More officers will patrol Wichita streets around Thanksgiving. Here’s why.

As you prepare to celebrate and enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday, you may notice extra law enforcement officers patrolling the city’s streets.

The Wichita Police Department said Thursday that it is joining agencies statewide in an annual enforcement campaign targeting drunken and drug-impaired drivers.

The “Thanksgiving Safe Arrival” campaign starts Friday and runs through Nov. 29. Each day, WPD will have five to 10 extra officers out on patrol.

“According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, the day before Thanksgiving sees more impaired-related crashes than any other day of the year,” Wichita police Capt. Brent Allred said. “Those who choose to drive under the influence of alcohol or any other drugs are a danger to themselves, their passengers and others on the road.”

On average in Kansas, three people are hurt every day in drunken and drug-related crashes, Allred said. One person is killed every four days, on average.

Typically crashes involving impaired drivers are more severe, he said. More than 200 drivers suspected of driving under the influence are arrested in Kansas each week.

“Vehicle occupants in alcohol- or other drug-related crashes are over two and a half times more likely to be injured or killed than those involved in crashes where alcohol or other drugs are not a factor,” Allred added.

And the consequences for drivers can be costly. DUIs lead to jail time, license suspension, hefty fines, bail and attorneys fees and may result in the installation of an ignition interlock device, which won’t allow a vehicle to start if there’s alcohol on the driver’s breath.

“Our No. 1 priority is to get people from point A to point B safely,” Allred said.

“If you’re going to be drinking any amount at all, don’t even consider driving home. Arrange a ride with a designated driver, taxi or transportation service. Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs is ... a choice you make. Make the right choice.”

Overtime costs incurred by officers working the enforcement will be paid by a Kansas Department of Transportation grant.