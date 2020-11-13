Wichita Eagle Logo
Wichita police detective charged in an off-duty incident, officials say

File photo
File photo

A veteran Wichita Police Department officer has been charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct, the police department said on Friday.

Detective Brent Huhman, who has been with the WPD 19 years, has been placed on unpaid administrative leave until the results of an internal review and the pending litigation. The incident was reported at 11:15 a.m. on Sept. 20. A police report lists an address in a residential neighborhood in west Wichita.

“During the incident, Huhman was involved in a disturbance with a citizen while off-duty,” Officer Paul Cruz said in a news release.

A more detailed police report was not immediately available.

The charge filed in Sedgwick County District Court is disorderly conduct; brawling or fighting.

Contributing: Amy Renee Leiker

