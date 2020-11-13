Wichita Eagle Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime & Courts

Third person sentenced in fake carnival mafia killing of Wichita couple

A third suspect in the 2018 killing of a Wichita couple selling crafts at a Kansas fair has been sentenced.

Rusty Lee Frasier, 37, of Aransas Pass, Texas, was sentenced this week in Barton County in connection to the deaths of Alfred “Sonny” Carpenter and Pauline Carpenter, the Kansas Attorney General’s Office said in a news release on Friday.

“Frasier was sentenced to life without the possibility of parole for 50 years on each of two counts of first-degree murder,” the news release says. “The sentences are to run consecutively.”

The Carpenters had been selling jewelry, crafts, purses and other handmade items at the fair in Barton County in July 2018 when they were killed, according to The Associated Press.

After being shot, they were taken in their camper to the Ozark National Forest in Arkansas, where they were buried in a shallow grave. Arkansas police said the murders were ordered by a carnival worker posing as a member of a fake carnival mafia.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Two other people have been sentenced, and charges are pending against a fourth person, according to the attorney general’s office.

Christine M. Tenney, 40, of La Marque, Texas, has been sentenced to 59 months in prison for aggravated robbery and obstructing apprehension. Michael Fowler, Jr., 56, of Sarasota, Florida, has also been sentenced to “life in prison without the possibility of parole for 100 years” in connection to the killings, the news release says.

Michael Stavola
Michael Stavola covers breaking news at The Wichita Eagle. He’s won a national and several state awards during his five years of working at newspapers in Kansas. He finished his MBA at Wichita State University in spring 2020. Michael likes to exercise, hunt and spend time with his wife and their dog, Marley.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service