Florida moving company agrees to pay $6,833 after Sedgwick County DA investigation

A Florida moving company has agreed to pay $6,833 after being investigated by the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

Mission Moving, which is based out of Lake Worth, Florida, did not admit to violating the law but agreed to the payment that includes money for civil penalties, restitution, court costs and investigative fees, the attorney’s office said in a news release on Friday. A woman received an estimate from Mission Moving for moving her belongings from Kansas to California, the release said.

“The company that Mission Moving arranged to move the consumer increased the estimate by several thousand dollars the day before the consumer was to board a plane for California,” according to the news release. “After the consumer complained, Mission Moving refused to help the consumer.”

The attorney’s office consumer protection division became involved after receiving a complaint.

The attorney’s office offered guidance for anyone moving:

