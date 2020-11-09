Dalmatian stabbed to death by neighbor who went into its kennel, Kansas sheriff says

A Kansas man has been arrested after allegedly stabbing his neighbor’s Dalmatian to death while it was in a kennel.

Christopher Delauder, 32, of Susank, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of felony animal cruelty and criminal trespass, Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir said Monday in a news release.

Deputies were called at around 5:30 p.m. Thursday to a home in Susank, where witnesses helped them find the dead dog in a kennel. Delauder was identified as the suspect, and he approached the deputies and admitted to killing the dog but did not explain why, Bellendir said.

Investigators determined the Dalmatian was in its kennel at its owner’s home when Delauder allegedly went into the kennel and stabbed it at least eight times, Bellendir said.