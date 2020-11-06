Oklahoma man headed to prison after 2018 crime spree in Wichita, officials say

Hit-and-run. Arson. Shooting. Robbery at knifepoint. Car chase in stolen vehicle and crash.

All of that occurred in a roughly 24-hour period in November 2018 and involved Taylor Kremer of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office. Kremer, 33, was sentenced this week to 8.5-plus years in prison and three years of parole.

According to the district attorney’s office, the crime spree went as follows:

On Nov. 16, 2018, Kremer set his car on fire in an alley after being involved in a hit-and-run crash.

“Kremer pulled a bicycle from the burning vehicle and rode down an alley. Occupants of a nearby home followed him. While on the bicycle, Kremer fired shots at the people who were following him.”

He then saw people on the porch of a home in the 500 block of East Zimmerly, near Emporia, and forced them into the house at knifepoint. He took cellphones from the five people at the house and stole a car in the driveway.

The next morning, police spotted the stolen car in the 800 block of South Topeka, near 55th Street South.

“After a high-speed chase, the stolen car crashed near 13th and Shadyway which curves along the Little Arkansas River. Kremer ran on foot and was stopped by police who fired their tasers at him.”

On Sept. 21, Kremer pleaded guilty to 15 felony counts, including kidnapping, aggravated robbery and aggravated burglary. Kremer must also register as a violent offender for “15 years for using a deadly weapon in the robberies and must register for life for the kidnappings.”