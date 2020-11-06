Man sought in NW Wichita hit-and-run that left woman injured, police say

Wichita police are looking for a suspect accused of a hit-and-run that left a woman with serious injuries.

The wreck happened at around 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday when a 20-year-old woman driving a 1996 Toyota Avalon was hit head-on by a man driving a 1996 black Lexus RX, police say. The wreck happened near Bella Vista and West. The Lexus was reported stolen after the wreck.

The woman was traveling south on West Street and the man was headed north on West Street. He drove into oncoming traffic and hit the woman, police said. The woman was taken to an area hospital for serious injuries.

The man took off on foot. The Wichita Police Department posted a photo of the suspect on its Facebook page. He appears to be bald with a beard.

Anyone with information about the incident can call police detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

