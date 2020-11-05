Wichita Eagle Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime & Courts

Sedgwick man arrested in death of his 2-year-old nephew, officials say

A 33-year-old Sedgwick man has been arrested in connection to the death of his 2-year-old nephew, officials said.

Daniel Martinez was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter and driving with a suspended license. The arrest is in connection to the death of 2-year-old Fernando Martinez at Daniel Martinez’s home on Dec. 8, 2019.

Martinez was working on a truck when he backed over his nephew who was playing outside, Sedgwick County Lt. Benjamin Blick said in an email. The boy was taken to Wesley Medical Center and died that same day.

“The involuntary manslaughter charge was supported with evidence that Daniel was DUI when the incident occurred,” Blick said.

Related stories from Wichita Eagle
Michael Stavola
Michael Stavola covers breaking news at The Wichita Eagle. He’s won a national and several state awards during his five years of working at newspapers in Kansas. He finished his MBA at Wichita State University in spring 2020. Michael likes to exercise, hunt and spend time with his wife and their dog, Marley.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service