Sedgwick man arrested in death of his 2-year-old nephew, officials say

A 33-year-old Sedgwick man has been arrested in connection to the death of his 2-year-old nephew, officials said.

Daniel Martinez was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter and driving with a suspended license. The arrest is in connection to the death of 2-year-old Fernando Martinez at Daniel Martinez’s home on Dec. 8, 2019.

Martinez was working on a truck when he backed over his nephew who was playing outside, Sedgwick County Lt. Benjamin Blick said in an email. The boy was taken to Wesley Medical Center and died that same day.

“The involuntary manslaughter charge was supported with evidence that Daniel was DUI when the incident occurred,” Blick said.