Woman hit with baseball bat and strangled, Wichita police say; boyfriend arrested

A 40-year-old Wichita man is in Sedgwick County Jail after strangling his girlfriend and hitting her with a baseball bat in east Wichita, police Officer Charley Davidson said.

Kenton Thomas Grubbs was arrested Wednesday morning on suspicion of attempted murder, aggravated kidnapping and battery on an officer. Police were called at around 1:05 a.m. Wednesday to a report of an assault at a home in the 11300 block of East Lewis, near Kellogg and Greenwich.

When officers arrived, they found a 64-year-old woman injured. She was taken to an area hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The injuries happened during an argument between the woman and Grubbs, police said.

“During the argument, Grubbs strangled her multiple times, struck her with a baseball bat multiple times, battered her, and threatened her,” Davidson said in an email. “Grubbs was also contacted on the scene and battered an officer while he was being arrested.”

Anyone in an abusive or dangerous relationship can seek help by calling:

911

Harbor House Domestic Violence Shelter, 316-263-6000

Wichita Family Crisis Center, 316-267-7233

Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center, 316-263-3002

StepStone, 316-265-1611

The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233