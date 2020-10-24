Father and missing Kansas girls may be in Oklahoma, Texas or Arkansas: KBI Amber Alert

Hours after police discovered two young girls missing from a Leavenworth home where two boys were found dead, officials are expanding their search into Oklahoma, Arkansas and Texas, according to the Kansas Bureau of Investigations Amber Alert system.

Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri and Kansas have all issued Amber Alerts for 3-year-old Aven and 7-year-old Nora Jackson. The initial alert was issued after two boys were found dead in a Leavenworth home Saturday afternoon.

The search was expanded, Kansas Amber Alerts tweeted, after officials learned that the Kansas Highway Patrol had made an unrelated car stop on the vehicle of the girl’s father on Highway 169 near the Oklahoma border just after 12:30 p.m. Officials say they believed the father, Donny Jackson, abducted the children.

At the time of the car stop, the tweet said, both girls were in the car. The 911 call that sparked the Amber Alert wasn’t made until after 1 p.m.

Officials believe Jackson may be traveling in Oklahoma, Texas or Arkansas.

Both girls are slender with blond, shoulder length hair. Aven was last seen wearing a red T-shirt, black sparkling leggings, and white and pink Velcro shoes. Nora was last seen in a black shirt with white polka dots, black leggings and brown boots, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

If you have seen a missing child, suspect or suspect’s vehicle or have other information on a missing child, police ask you to call 911 or 1-800-KS-CRIME.