Sedgwick woman dead, husband jailed on suspicion of second-degree murder, police say

A 40-year-old Sedgwick woman is dead and her husband is in jail on suspicion of second-degree murder, officials said.

Officers were called at around 9:18 a.m. Friday to a home in the 7900 block of West 109th Street about an injured woman. The home is south of the City of Sedgwick. Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office Col. Brian White said officers found her with “severe injuries and (she) was transported to the hospital in very serious condition.”

She later died from her injuries at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis.

Her husband, 42-year-old Craig Thomas Johnston, had originally called 911 and told them her injuries were from an accident, White said.

“We were a little suspicious about what was being told to us,” White said.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Johnston was arrested for domestic battery and criminal threat during a domestic violence call at the home earlier this year, according to Lt. Benjamin Blick. Court records show he was arrested June 22. No charges have been filed in the case, according to court records.

The couple lived alone at the home, White said.

Johnston was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and failing to update his information under the offender registration act, Lt. Benjamin Blick said.

Blick planned to release the name of the victim on Saturday night.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Anyone in an abusive or dangerous relationship can seek help by calling:

911

Harbor House Domestic Violence Shelter, 316-263-6000

Wichita Family Crisis Center, 316-267-7233

Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center, 316-263-3002

StepStone, 316-265-1611

The National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233