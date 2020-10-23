Wichita Eagle Logo
Two Kansans charged with attempted capital murder in Salina officer shooting

Two Kansans have been charged with attempted capital murder in the August shooting of a Salina police officer during an attempted traffic stop, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said on Friday.

The officer was shot during the attempted traffic stop near Salina where and an additional officer and a Saline County deputy were also shot at, Schmidt said in a news release.

Shawn Patrick Humphrey, 37, of Wichita, is charged with two counts of attempted capital murder and one count of aggravated assault, criminal possession of a firearm, possession of methamphetamine and fleeing and attempting to elude.

Adam Drew Humphrey, 36, of Leavenworth, is charged with two counts of attempted capital murder and one count of aggravated assault of an officer and criminal possession of a firearm.

Attempted capital murder has a presumptive sentence of life in prison with the possibility of parole after 25 years.

