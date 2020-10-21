Authorities want help finding man who pointed gun at McDonald’s worker over milkshake

Wichita police and the local Crime Stoppers organization want help identifying a McDonald’s customer who pointed a handgun at a drive-thru worker during a fight over a milkshake on Oct. 4.

After assaulting the fast-food employee at the Kellogg and Dugan Road restaurant, the man drove off in a silver four-door sedan, Crime Stoppers said in an emailed news release. He was last seen headed west in the car on West Taft.

No one was hurt. The restaurant where the aggravated assault occurred is located in the 6300 block of West Kellogg Drive.

Authorities say the man is black, likely in his 20s and was wearing a red shirt and red hat. He had piercings in his left ear and “an upper jewelry grill,” the release said. Crime Stoppers on Wednesday released surveillance photos of the man at the drive-thru window, hoping to prompt public tips about the case.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 316-267-2111 or going online to www.wichitasedgwickcountycrimestoppers.com. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 mobile app.

