Wichita Eagle Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime & Courts

Naked teen covered in ranch dressing crashes at Kansas gas station, sheriff says

A teenage boy who was naked and covered in ranch dressing crashed a vehicle at a Kansas gas station early Saturday morning.

The disturbance was reported to 911 at around 3:30 a.m. at the Petro Deli convenience store, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

“A 17-year-old male was naked and under the influence of a substance,” the sheriff’s office said. “He covered himself in ranch dressing, damaged property inside a business, ran outside and jumped into a running vehicle, and then crashed into a nearby pillar.”

Deputies took the boy into custody. He was then taken to a local hospital and later released to his parents.

“The criminal aspects of this incident are under investigation,” the sheriff’s office said. “We are happy to report that no one was injured during this incident.”

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service