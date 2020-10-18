Naked teen covered in ranch dressing crashes at Kansas gas station, sheriff says

A teenage boy who was naked and covered in ranch dressing crashed a vehicle at a Kansas gas station early Saturday morning.

The disturbance was reported to 911 at around 3:30 a.m. at the Petro Deli convenience store, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

“A 17-year-old male was naked and under the influence of a substance,” the sheriff’s office said. “He covered himself in ranch dressing, damaged property inside a business, ran outside and jumped into a running vehicle, and then crashed into a nearby pillar.”

Deputies took the boy into custody. He was then taken to a local hospital and later released to his parents.

“The criminal aspects of this incident are under investigation,” the sheriff’s office said. “We are happy to report that no one was injured during this incident.”

