Wichita Eagle Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime & Courts

Accidental and self-inflicted shooting at Towne East Square, official says

A 28-year-old man accidentally shot himself on Saturday at Towne East Square, police said.

Police were called at 4:47 p.m. after the man’s handgun in his waistband went off and shot him in the leg, according to officer Charley Davidson. Two off-duty nurses were nearby and helped treat the man, Davidson said.

He was taken to the hospital with a serious injury.

The Eagle usually does not report on self-inflicted shootings, except in special cases like this one that occurred in a public place.

Michael Stavola
Michael Stavola covers breaking news at The Wichita Eagle. He’s won a national and several state awards during his five years of working at newspapers in Kansas. He finished his MBA at Wichita State University in spring 2020. Michael likes to exercise, hunt and spend time with his wife and their dog, Marley.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service