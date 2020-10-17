Accidental and self-inflicted shooting at Towne East Square, official says

A 28-year-old man accidentally shot himself on Saturday at Towne East Square, police said.

Police were called at 4:47 p.m. after the man’s handgun in his waistband went off and shot him in the leg, according to officer Charley Davidson. Two off-duty nurses were nearby and helped treat the man, Davidson said.

He was taken to the hospital with a serious injury.

The Eagle usually does not report on self-inflicted shootings, except in special cases like this one that occurred in a public place.