Officer-involved shooting in Lyons leads to large police response

Multiple law enforcement agencies have responded to an officer-involved shooting in Lyons on Friday, officials said.

An armored vehicle and officers in armored gear responded to the call, according to images from the scene. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said the response follows an officer-involved shooting.

“An officer with the Lyons (Police Department) and another Lyons man were shot,” KBI spokesperson Melissa Underwood said in an email. “Both were taken to Wichita hospitals.”

No other information was available.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Media Alert......



KHP Troopers are assisting Lyons PD and several other agencies with a critical incident that occurred in the City of Lyons, Rice County. I do not have any further information at this time. pic.twitter.com/d9gEjhywQI — Trooper Chad (@TrooperChadKHP) October 16, 2020