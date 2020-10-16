Crime & Courts
Officer-involved shooting in Lyons leads to large police response
Multiple law enforcement agencies have responded to an officer-involved shooting in Lyons on Friday, officials said.
An armored vehicle and officers in armored gear responded to the call, according to images from the scene. The Kansas Bureau of Investigation said the response follows an officer-involved shooting.
“An officer with the Lyons (Police Department) and another Lyons man were shot,” KBI spokesperson Melissa Underwood said in an email. “Both were taken to Wichita hospitals.”
No other information was available.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Comments