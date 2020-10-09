Two hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Salina, KBI says

Two people were shot by Kansas Bureau of Investigation agents “conducting an operation” in Salina on Friday afternoon, according to a KBI spokesperson.

“Both subjects were shot and have been taken to the hospital,” KBI spokesperson Melissa Underwood said in an email.



“Our agents were uninjured and no other law enforcement officers who were present were injured.”

The shooting happened at around 4 p.m.

Underwood said she would provide more details as they become available.