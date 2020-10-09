Wichita Eagle Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Crime & Courts

Officials identify remains found in rural Kansas, say they belong to homicide victim

Officers have identified the skeletal remains found a couple of months ago in rural Crawford County and determined the person was a homicide victim, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said Friday.

Joseph Ruttgen’s remains were found on Aug. 10, according to a news release. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office said a person out for a walk discovered Ruttgen’s remains and called 911.

“Due to the condition of the remains, DNA was used to positively identify Ruttgen,” the release says.

On July 1, a family member reported the 19-year-old missing to the Erie Police Department, the release says. He was last seen in Parsons.

Anyone with information about the case can call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME or the Parsons Police Department at 620-421-7060. Tips can also be made online at kbi.ks.gov/sar.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Michael Stavola
Michael Stavola covers breaking news at The Wichita Eagle. He’s won a national and several state awards during his five years of working at newspapers in Kansas. He finished his MBA at Wichita State University in spring 2020. Michael likes to exercise, hunt and spend time with his wife and their dog, Marley.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service