Officials identify remains found in rural Kansas, say they belong to homicide victim

Officers have identified the skeletal remains found a couple of months ago in rural Crawford County and determined the person was a homicide victim, the Kansas Bureau of Investigation said Friday.

Joseph Ruttgen’s remains were found on Aug. 10, according to a news release. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office said a person out for a walk discovered Ruttgen’s remains and called 911.

“Due to the condition of the remains, DNA was used to positively identify Ruttgen,” the release says.

On July 1, a family member reported the 19-year-old missing to the Erie Police Department, the release says. He was last seen in Parsons.

Anyone with information about the case can call the KBI at 1-800-KS-CRIME or the Parsons Police Department at 620-421-7060. Tips can also be made online at kbi.ks.gov/sar.

