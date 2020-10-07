Wichita woman sentenced in connection to 2016 triple homicide near Hesston

A 35-year-old Wichita woman will spend the next six years in federal prison for her involvement in a triple homicide during a drug-related debt collection, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Kansas.

Myrta Rangel was sentenced Tuesday for her role in the 2016 killings in rural Harvey County near Hesston.

Last year, she pleaded guilty to two federal charges related to giving a gun to her boyfriend, Jereme Nelson, who was sentenced in February to 39 years for the killings of 33-year-old Travis Street, 37-year-old Angela Graevs and 52-year-old Richard Prouty.

Police found the bodies of Street, Graevs and Prouty in the front yard of the home after a passer-by called 911 shortly after 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 30, 2016. An AR-15 rifle was on the ground beside Street, and shell casings from a handgun were lying in the driveway, an affidavit released in Nelson’s case says.

Nelson went to the home to collect a drug debt.

Rangel, Nelson and Rangel’s estranged husband, who lives in Mexico, had an arrangement to sell methamphetamine that included Street and other people, according to Rangel’s plea agreement.

Rangel met with Nelson to give him a handgun before he went to Street’s home.

Nelson drove to Street’s home, where he shot Street, Graevs and Prouty each in the head with a .40-caliber gun, the plea agreement says. Graevs was Street’s wife and the couple’s toddler son was alive and unharmed inside, the document says.

Prouty, a friend, was at the house to buy meth, the document says.

After the killings, Nelson and Rangel fled to Mexico.

Later, Mexican authorities turned the pair over to American law enforcement, and they were brought back to Kansas to face criminal charges, the plea agreement says.

On Feb. 3, Nelson was sentenced in Harvey County for intentional second-degree murder, unintentional second-degree murder, aggravated burglary and voluntary manslaughter, according to court records.