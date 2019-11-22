South Wichita dealership has to pay out after complaints by customers

A south Wichita used-car dealership will refund two customers, pay $10,000 in penalties and not engage in deceptive practices under a judgment issued Friday.

District Judge Deborah Hernandez-Mitchell signed the consent judgment between the two customers and iDeal Enterprises, 4435 S. Broadway, and one of its owners, Adam Newbrey. The judgment followed September complaints that led the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office’s Consumer Protection Division to review the transactions and dealership’s warranty paperwork.

A consent judgment is agreed-upon terms between the parties.

“The consent judgment calls for Adam Newbrey and iDeal to pay $10,000 in civil penalties in addition to other costs and expenses,” the District Attorney’s Office said in a news release. “The consent judgment also calls for an injunction from engaging in deceptive or unconscionable acts and cooperation with any future complaints.”

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Additionally, the District Attorney’s Office said, dealerships cannot sell vehicles “As Is” in Kansas. The buyers guides that are taped on the windows are provided by the Federal Trade Commission and are required to be placed on used vehicles, the Attorney’s Office said.

“The guides give consumers important information such as any mechanical issues, safety recall information, and other defects,” the release says. “Consumers should also try and have the vehicle inspected, ask for a vehicle history report, and check for recalls at https://www.safercar.gov/vin before purchasing.”