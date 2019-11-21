Crime & Courts

Four girls arrested and accused of beating a store employee during shoplifting attempt

Three teenage girls and a 12-year-old girl are accused of beating a 40-year-old T.J. Maxx employee unconscious on Nov. 9 after the woman tried to stop them for shoplifting, according to the Wichita Police Department.

The 12-year-old and two 15-year-old girls were arrested on suspicion of aggravated robbery, aggravated battery and theft. The third 15-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of aggravated robbery and aggravated battery.

Police said the loss prevention employee at the retail store at 8125 E. Kellogg tried to stop three of the girls as they left the store at about 10 a.m. on a Saturday morning.

“The three suspects battered the employee by punching and kicking her,” police said in a written statement. “A fourth suspect exited a nearby black Cadillac and also battered the victim and took her cell phone. The employee momentarily lost (consciousness) and had minor injuries. The suspects then fled the scene in the Cadillac.”

The girls were booked into the juvenile detention center, according to the police. The case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office, which will determine if charges will be filed.

