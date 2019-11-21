Man arrested in girl’s abduction and sex assault charged with five crimes

Prosecutors charged a 58-year-old registered sex offender with five crimes including aggravated kidnapping and rape in the knife-point abduction of a 15-year-old girl walking home from a Wichita grocery store Monday evening.

Wichita police arrested Anthony Craig Seymour of Wichita on Tuesday after a search led them to his home in the 1900 block of North Lorraine. Police said Tuesday that Seymour threatened the girl with a knife and forced her into his car after approaching her twice while she was on an errand to a Dillons store near her home. She was abducted in the 300 block of North Volutsia and sexually assaulted, police said.

Someone who saw the abduction called 911. The girl jumped out of Seymour’s car when she saw police driving in the neighborhood in response to the emergency call.

Seymour made a first appearance in court Thursday afternoon. He’s been charged with aggravated kidnapping, rape, aggravated criminal sodomy, aggravated robbery and criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Seymour is being held in the Sedgwick County Jail in lieu of $250,000 bond. His next court date is Dec. 5.

He previously served just over 15 years in prison for raping a 14-year-old girl in 2003, court records show.