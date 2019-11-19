Man, 41, found shot to death in south-side building

A 41-year-old man was found shot to death early Tuesday morning in the 3000 block of South Hillside. His name was not immediately released.

Wichita police Capt. Brent Allred said officers responding to a 911 call about a possible home invasion at 2:30 a.m. Tuesday found the man dead inside a building when they arrived at the address. The building used to house a tire warehouse and has space leased to a small business owner, Allred said.

The man had one gunshot wound to his body.

Police on Tuesday were working to learn more about what happened leading up to the shooting and who pulled the trigger. Currently the killing is being investigated as a homicide, Allred said Tuesday.

A 45-year-old woman who rents space in the building to run her Ebay auction business was at the address when police showed up. Officers also found a handgun there.

“We’re out interviewing additional people as we speak to gather all the facts to try to put this together,” Allred said.

He said police don’t know yet if the man was shot in self defense.

“We know that the individual that was fatally shot was inside the business. We’re still trying to determine whether it was forced entry or not into that business.”

Police are asking anyone with information about the case to call detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something Hotline at 316-519-2282 or Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.