Man, 51, killed in drive-by after playing pool at east Wichita club

A Wichita man died Sunday after he was shot in a parking lot of an east Wichita club where he spent part of the day playing pool.

Wichita police Capt. Brent Allred said investigators still don’t know who killed 51-year-old James Storey and are asking the public for tips that might lead to the shooter or shooters’ identity and arrest. Anyone with information can call Wichita police detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

Crime Stoppers tipsters can remain anonymous.

Allred said Storey played pool for several hours Sunday at Southrock Billiards and Sports Bar, 2020 S. Rock Rd., and went outside to his truck to leave before he was shot at about 6:45 p.m. Storey’s body was found riddled with bullet wounds inside of the truck, a 2018 black Chevrolet Silverado, Allred said.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

He went to the club alone and was alone in the truck he was shot.

Police say a black Dodge Ram pickup truck was seen parked next to the Silverado before the shooting. The Dodge left the parking lot then returned a short time later. Someone inside of the Dodge fired several shots into the passenger-side window of Storey’s truck, hitting and killing him.

Police think Storey was targeted. Allred said the drive-by shooting doesn’t appear to have drug or gang ties but he wouldn’t give other details about what led up to the slaying. He said 30 to 40 people were inside of the the club and that few people witnessed the shooting.

A resident of a neighboring apartment complex called 911 after hearing the gunfire.

“That’s why we’re really asking for some input and help from the public, if they were in this area to let us know what they saw,” Allred said.

Storey’s death is the city’s 26th criminal homicide of the year. Criminal homicides don’t include accidental, justified or police-involved killings. The city has a total of 33 homicides overall in 2019.