Former Campus High School P.E. teacher sentenced for having sex with student

The Wichita Eagle

A 36-year-old Andover woman and former Campus High School physical education teacher was sentenced Wednesday to two years of probation after having sex with an 18-year-old student, the Sedgwick County Attorney’s Office stated.

District Judge Dave Dahl ordered Shari Lee Herrs to probation with an underlying prison sentence of 13 months, which only takes effect if she violates her probation. Herrs previously pleaded guilty to unlawful sexual relations. Court records say she had “consensual” intercourse with the man between April and May 2018.

Charges were filed against the former Haysville School District teacher in June and her husband filed for divorce in October, court records show.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER