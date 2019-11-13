Crime & Courts

Wichita man arrested in Dallas in connection with August killing

A 19-year-old Wichita man was arrested in Dallas on Tuesday in connection with the August shooting death of 32-year-old Jerome Armbeck, according to booking records.

Pierce Andre Jackson was the third person arrested in connection with the case. Wichita police said the Aug. 19 killing in the 4600 block of East Boston was drug-related. Marcus L. Lamar, 20, was previously arrested along with Tairyce Ateviann Jones.

Jones is charged as a juvenile with first-degree murder. Lamar has been charged with first-degree murder and aggravated robbery.

Jackson was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder and aggravated robbery.

This story will be updated.

