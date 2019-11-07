Deputies hurt in two attacks at Sedgwick County Jail

Three detention deputies with the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office were hurt — including a head injury and broken bones — in the past week after a pair of fights at the jail.

The first attack happened at around 6:35 a.m. on Oct. 31 during breakfast, said Col. Brian White of the sheriff’s office. An inmate “became irate during meal service” and assaulted two other inmate in the housing unit. He also attacked a detention deputy before he was restrained.

The 28-year-old deputy sustained minor injuries, including abrasions to the head. The deputy has been employed by the sheriff’s office for about four months.

The inmate was identified as 23-year-old William Farmer Jr. He had been held in the Sedgwick County Jail since an Oct. 9 arrest on four misdemeanor counts of contempt of court, a misdemeanor count of failure to carry a driver’s license and a traffic charge of speeding.

He has since been charged with two counts of battery and one count of battery of a law enforcement officer, White said.

The second attack happened at around 4:05 a.m. Nov. 7 after an inmate got out of the shower in the mental health pod. The inmate demanded a beverage, White said, and the deputies told him they needed to make sure the drink was compatible with medical and other restrictions the inmate might have.

“He very quickly became very upset and moved in an aggressive manner into a fighting stance with the deputies,” White said. “They tried to get him to go to a cell, but he refused to do so.”

The ensuing 40-second fight sent two deputies to a hospital with broken bones. A 24-year-old deputy who has been with the sheriff’s office for about three years suffered a broken ankle. A 45-year-old deputy who has been with the sheriff’s office for about 15 years suffered a broken hande.

The inmate was identified as 42-year-old Dewayne Anderson, who had been in the jail since an Oct. 5 arrest on suspicion of two felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass. The sheriff’s office plans to refer the jail attack case to the district attorney’s office for criminal charges.

“The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office takes the safety of all employees as a top priority,” White said. “Those choosing to endanger Sheriff’s Office employees will be held criminally responsible for their actions.”