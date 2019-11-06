El Dorado couple sought in case where man shot in face with BB gun

An El Dorado couple are being sought in connection with an Oct. 30 assault where a person was shot in the face “several times” with a BB gun and struck in the back of the head.

On Wednesday, El Dorado Crime Stoppers posted pictures of the couple on Facebook. El Dorado Police Department Detective Scott Roberts said Dallas Rodriguez and Jesse Quigg are persons of interest in a case that’s already had three arrests.

Roberts said police were called Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital in October when the 23-year-old victim took himself to the emergency room. Roberts said the victim had seven or eight BB shots to the head and arms and had been struck in the back of the head.

“I believe some of the BBs were still embedded into his head when we got there,” Roberts said. “He definitely needed to seek medical attention.”

He’s since been released from the hospital, Roberts said.

Police learned the attack happened at around 11 p.m. in the 800 block of North Railroad. Three people were arrested that night: 20-year-olds Sara Baker and Nathaniel Aaron Harp and 19-year-old Gavin R. Laurson.

Baker posted her $10,000 bond on Nov. 1. She’s been charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated battery.

Laurson and Harp remained in Butler County Jail in lieu of a $100,000 bond.

Laurson has been charged with aggravated robbery and battery. Harp faces the same charges along with possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

Roberts said at least one of the people arrested used to live at the home in question on Railroad. He wouldn’t say what led to the victim being attacked.

He said officers have the BB gun thought to be used in the attack. Roberts didn’t know what was used to hit the victim in the back of the head.

“At this point, those two are just persons of interest,” Roberts said. “We haven’t confirmed their involvement.”