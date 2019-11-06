These robbers weren’t exactly who they said they were, Wichita police say

Police say they think two people pretended to be a woman in order to rob a 19-year-old man in a south Wichita apartment.

Officer Charley Davidson said a 15-year-old, whose name was not given, and 20-year-old Ricky D. Wright were both arrested on charges of aggravated robbery. Davidson said officers think the two suspects pretended to be a woman in text messages and lured the victim to an apartment complex in the 4200 block of South Hydraulic. The victim arrived around 1:15 p.m.

“When entering the apartment complex building he was approached by Wright and the 15-year-old male, who pulled out a handgun and a knife,” Davidson said.

Police said the two took off in a red Honda Civic with the victim’s money before being stopped by police in the 1300 block South Ellis. Davidson said officers recovered a gun, knife and money stolen from the victim. The two suspects were taken into custody without incident.

