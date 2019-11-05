Former clerk of Kansas county admits to misusing more than $100,000 of public funds

The former clerk of a Kansas county has admitted to spending more than $100,000 of taxpayer money on herself.

Sonya Laurette Stohs, 44, of Marysville, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Marshall County District Court to one count of felony misuse of public funds, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said in a news release.

An investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and U.S. Secret Service found that Stohs used more than $100,000 in county funds to pay for various personal items between May 2013 and April 2019, the attorney general said.

Sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 7.

