Chase ends after Wichita woman jumps in pond, police say
A 22-year-old Wichita woman went to jail soaked on Monday night after leading police on a chase in a stolen car, crashing and then jumping into a pond in northeast Wichita.
Makenzie Marie Simmer was arrested on charges of fleeing and eluding officers, auto theft, driving with a suspended license and several traffic violations.
Wichita Police Department Officer Charley Davidson said the chase started around 11:30 p.m. near 13th and Harding when an officer spotted a 2017 Honda Civic with an illegal tag.
Simmer, Davidson said, lead officers on a chase that ended when she hit a pole and tree. The wreck happened near a curve where Lawrence Lane and Rutland Street meets.
“Simmer then fled from the vehicle on foot and jumped into a nearby pond,” Davidson said. “Simmer was arrested after just a few minutes when exiting the pond.”
Davidson said the car was stolen in late October. He didn’t know where the car was stolen from.
