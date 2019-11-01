Second Wichita man sentenced for 2017 shooting death of bystander

A second man has been sentenced in the 2017 shooting death of a bystander caught in the crossfire between feuding gang members at a Wichita strip mall.

KeAndre Summers pleaded guilty on Aug. 9 to second-degree murder and aggravated assault in the killing of 25-year-old Erick Vazquez. On Friday, Sedgwick County District Judge Jeffrey Goering him to 14 years and 11 months in prison .

In August 2018, Goering sentenced Jeremy Levy to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of first-degree murder. Levy is eligible for parole after 25 years.

The prison sentences stem from a June 2017 shooting at the strip mall at 3934 E. 13th St., near Oliver. Before the shooting, Levy told another person that he saw Summers in the parking lot, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.

The men had been arguing and shot at each other when Levy left a nearby barbershop after getting a haircut.

Vazquez was found dead in his pickup. He was waiting in the parking lot while a friend bought cigarettes.

An autopsy showed Vazquez died from three gunshot wounds, the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office said. His pickup had several 9mm bullet holes in it.