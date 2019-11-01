Kansas deputy injured in multi-county chase with motorcycle

File photo

A Kiowa County deputy was flown to a Wichita hospital Thursday night after wrecking in a multi-county chase involving an 18-year-old man on a motorcycle, the Kansas Highway Patrol said.

Patrol officials said 18-year-old Isaac Alexander Mason has been arrested and booked into Pratt County Jail. Trooper Michael Racy said the deputy was flown to a Wichita hospital in critical condition. He didn’t know his condition on Friday.

Troopers tried to stop the speeding sports bike at around 6:25 p.m. on westbound US 54, in Pratt County. Troopers called off the chase nine minutes later because of safety concerns around the Pratt and Kiowa County line.

The Kiowa County Sheriff’s Office picked up the chase. A deputy hit a sign and landed in a culvert where US 54 passes through Greensburg, Racy said. The deputy’s name hasn’t been released.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The chase came to an end at 9:19 p.m. on US 54 in Ford County, about 55 miles from where the chase started. Racy said the man left the road and laid down the motorcycle. He picked it up the bike and tried to keep going before abandoning the bike and taking off on foot, Racy said.

Mason was arrested shortly after and booked on fleeing and eluding and traffic violations. Racy didn’t know if Mason had any warrants for his arrest. Racy said the chase hit “excessive speeds” but wouldn’t say how fast.