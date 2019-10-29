Three teens arrested after crashing stolen car during Wichita police chase

Three teens were arrested Monday after a police chase of a stolen car ended in a wreck near I-135 and Pawnee, Wichita police said.

Officer Charley Davidson said the short pursuit started at around 3 p.m. after officers spotted the blue Honda Accord, which was stolen from a home in the 1900 block of West MacArthur on Sunday, heading south on I-135 near Kellogg. The pursuit ended when the 16-year-old girl driving the car tried to turn east onto Pawnee and hit a utility pole, Davidson said.

All seven teens in the car ran on foot but were arrested nearby. No one was injured.

The girl was arrested for auto theft and flee and elude. Two 13-year-old boys were also arrested.

Davidson said the two boys were runaways and suspects in an Oct. 20 morning burglary at Subway, 311 E. Pawnee. They were both arrested on charges of auto theft, aggravated residential burglary, non-residential burglary and theft. Davidson said the non-residential burglary and theft both stem from the Subway incident.

