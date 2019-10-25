Two arrested after chase involving Wichita police, Highway Patrol

A handgun and brass knuckles were found in a car after a chase and crash led to two arrests in northeast Wichita, the Wichita Police Department said.

Officer Charley Davidson said a Wichita officer and a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper tried to stop a Chrysler 300 driven by 34-year-old Alexis “Scooby” Martell on a traffic violation at around 1 a.m. on Friday near Shadybrook and Madison, which is near 21st and Grove, but the car took off.

“A short vehicle pursuit ensued. In the 1700 block of North Volutsia (Martell) lost control of the Chrysler, left the roadway and struck a vehicle parked in a driveway and a corner of the home,” Davidson said

Martell and 31-year-old passenger, Aleck Alexander, fled on foot, Davidson said, but were arrested nearby. A 16-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman were in the backseat, Davidson said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Martell was arrested on charges of child endangerment, flee and elude, traffic violations and on a probation-violation warrant. Martell was on probation for failing to register as a violent offender and wanted in connection with trespassing and criminal discharge of a firearm cases, court records show.

Martell has more than 10 convictions in Sedgwick and Cherokee counties. He has more than 100 disciplinary reports from his time in prison.

Alexander was arrested on charges of obstruction and drug paraphernalia