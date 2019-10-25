Boy, two girls arrested after video shows girl attacked after school

A 16-year-old boy was arrested Thursday on an aggravated battery charge after a video circulating on social media showed a 15-year-old girl being punched in the face. The video was allegedly taken at around 3 p.m. near East High School.

Two girls were arrested Friday in the case, the Wichita Police Department said.

A video, which the police would not confirm is the one in the case, circulated around Facebook on Thursday showed a girl surrounded by people. In the video, the backpack-wearing girl puts her hands up in a passive way after being pushed by a boy and then another girl starts punching her from the side. The girl falls to the ground when another girl jumps in and starts hitting her. After the fight stops, the battered girl gets up and the same boy starts yelling at her. He then throws a right punch that knocks the glasses off the girl’s face.

The Eagle is not running the video in order to protect the identity of the minors involved.

Wichita Public Schools spokeswoman Susan Arensman said she thinks the students involved were all EHS students.

“There will be disciplinary action taken with the students,” Arensman said. “It’s a police department case first and we will do some follow up later.”

Davidson said the video officers investigated was taken near English and Poplar, less than a block from East. The girl was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. People in the group, Davidson said, had an ongoing dispute on social media and in person.

“We do want to thank the citizens who alerted us to the video,” Davidson said.

The boy was arrested at his home in the 1100 block of South Pattie on Thursday night, Davidson said. The 16-year-old and 15-year-old girls were arrested Friday as part of the ongoing investigation.