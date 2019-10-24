Wichita man arrested in connection to six armed robberies

A 20-year-old Wichita man was arrested Wednesday night in connection to six armed robberies between July 8 and Oct. 21, the Wichita Police Department stated.

Darren Green was arrested Wednesday at his home without incident.

He is suspected of robbing:

▪ Burger King, 3500 S. Meridian, on July 8

▪ Meridian Grocery, 2719 S. Meridian, on Aug. 28

▪ Domino’s Pizza, 2047 W. 21st Street North. on Aug. 29

▪ The Money Center inside of Walmart, 3030 N. Rock Road, on Oct. 20

▪ Check into Cash, 2424 S. Seneca, on Oct. 21

▪ Advance America, 601 N. Ridge Road, also on Oct. 21

The police department said all of the robberies were at gunpoint. No injuries were reported.