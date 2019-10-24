Crime & Courts

Wichita man arrested in connection to six armed robberies

A 20-year-old Wichita man was arrested Wednesday night in connection to six armed robberies between July 8 and Oct. 21, the Wichita Police Department stated.

Darren Green was arrested Wednesday at his home without incident.

He is suspected of robbing:

Burger King, 3500 S. Meridian, on July 8

Meridian Grocery, 2719 S. Meridian, on Aug. 28

Domino’s Pizza, 2047 W. 21st Street North. on Aug. 29

The Money Center inside of Walmart, 3030 N. Rock Road, on Oct. 20

Check into Cash, 2424 S. Seneca, on Oct. 21

Advance America, 601 N. Ridge Road, also on Oct. 21

The police department said all of the robberies were at gunpoint. No injuries were reported.

