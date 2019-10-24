Crime & Courts
Wichita man arrested in connection to six armed robberies
A 20-year-old Wichita man was arrested Wednesday night in connection to six armed robberies between July 8 and Oct. 21, the Wichita Police Department stated.
Darren Green was arrested Wednesday at his home without incident.
He is suspected of robbing:
▪ Burger King, 3500 S. Meridian, on July 8
▪ Meridian Grocery, 2719 S. Meridian, on Aug. 28
▪ Domino’s Pizza, 2047 W. 21st Street North. on Aug. 29
▪ The Money Center inside of Walmart, 3030 N. Rock Road, on Oct. 20
▪ Check into Cash, 2424 S. Seneca, on Oct. 21
▪ Advance America, 601 N. Ridge Road, also on Oct. 21
The police department said all of the robberies were at gunpoint. No injuries were reported.
