Teen shot in suspected drug deal in Dillons parking lot, police say

A 16-year-old boy suffered non-life-threatening injuries when he was shot Tuesday night in the Dillons parking lot near 21st and Amidon, the Wichita Police Department said.

Officer Charley Davidson said officers responded at around 7 p.m. after multiple shots were fired in the parking lot. He said officers found several shell casings and damage to a vehicle. Davidson said the investigation showed the 16-year-old, an 18-year-old man and 20-year-old Rico Jermin Brown met another group of men for a suspected drug deal.

Brown took the 16-year-old to an area hospital shortly afterward, Davidson said.

Brown was later arrested on charges of aggravated battery and felony possession of a firearm in connection with an Oct. 14 shooting at Schweiter Park. In that incident, a 22-year-old woman suffered multiple non-life-threatening gunshot wounds. Katrina Lasha Shaw, 20, was previously arrested on charges of aggravated battery in the park shooting, Davidson said.

Davidson said they are asking anyone with information about the shooting at Dillons to contact police.

