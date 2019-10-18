Wichita robber grabs Dollar General employee by throat while holding a knife, police say

A 26-year-old Wichita man was arrested Thursday in a robbery where he allegedly grabbed a Dollar General employee by the throat while holding a knife, the Wichita Police Department said.

Officer Charley Davidson said Donald Robinson Jr. was arrested on suspicion of aggravated robbery and battery near the Dollar General at 2020 E. 21st St. Davidson said Robinson and another person entered the business at around 9 p.m. Thursday with bandanas over their faces and demanded money.

Robinson caused minor injuries when he grabbed the 22-year-old woman by the throat, Davidson said. A 28-year-old man was also working.

The two suspects then took off on foot with money and a cellphone taken from the woman. Davidson said they found money, the woman’s cellphone and “recovered evidence of the robbery” after arresting Robinson. Police are still looking for the other suspect.