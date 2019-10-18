Wichita man arrested for drugs after fatal shooting, police say

A 26-year-old Wichita man has been arrested on a methamphetamine charge following the investigation into a fatal shooting Friday morning in southeast Wichita, the Wichita Police Department said.

According to department, Dalton Patterson and 40-year-old Charles Cunningham got into a fight and Patterson fired a shot that killed Cunningham. Police said Cunningham and his 42-year-old brother went to a home on the 4400 block of East Bayley as part of an “ongoing dispute.”

“At the residence, Cunningham physically attacked Patterson and Patterson fired a shot that struck Cunningham, killing him,” police said.

Officers responded at around 4 a.m. and found shell casings and two handguns. Officer Charley Davidson said Cunningham was taken by private vehicle to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Patterson was arrested on charges of possession with intent to sell.