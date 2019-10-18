Wichita lawyer who stole more than $900,000 from elderly client sentenced

In a comment to the court, disbarred lawyer Larry Toomey asked to be able to continue to visit his former, elderly client with dementia from whom he stole more than $900,000.

Sedgwick County District Court Judge Eric Williams denied the request.

Toomey pleaded guilty to two counts of felony theft in August.

During Friday’s sentencing, Williams imposed 24 months of probation for Toomey with an underlying prison sentence of 26 months.

Toomey’s attorney, Steven Mank, told the court that Toomey didn’t take anything he wasn’t entitled to.

“There was a gift memo that was in dispute here,” Mank said. “An independent attorney met with (the victim) before that gift memo was drafted.”

Family said Toomey had been the lawyer for the victim for decades before becoming a trustee for her estate. Karen Rader, the niece of the 104-year-old victim, said her aunt had dementia when all that occurred.

Court records show Toomey gambled with thousands of dollars of the stolen money. The sentencing included ordering Toomey to be evaluated for a gambling addiction and following the recommended treatment.