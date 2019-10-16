Crime & Courts
Karma the K-9 sniffs out $336,000 worth of marijuana in Salina
A Louisville, Kentucky, man remained behind bars Wednesday after a traffic stop led to a Salina Police Department K-9 finding roughly $336,000 worth of marijuana in the rear compartment of the SUV.
Capt. Jim Hughes with the Saline County Sheriff’s Department said a deputy stopped 49-year-old Alberto Lopez shortly after 1 a.m. Wednesday when he pulled off I-135 south and onto State Street. Hughes said Lopez ran the stop sign in a 2019 Dodge Durango, causing the deputy to make a traffic stop.
The deputy, Hughes said, noticed an open container in the vehicle and tested Lopez for driving under the influence. The Salina Police Department responded with K-9 Karma, who hit on the vehicle for drugs.
Hughes said officers found 106 pound of marijuana in 98 packages, which carries a street value of roughly $336,000. The marijuana was found in a compartment in the back of the SUV.
Lopez was arrested for the marijuana, paraphernalia, open container and failure to stop at a stop sign. Lopez has a bond set at $70,000, Hughes said.
