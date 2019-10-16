Someone fired a shotgun at a northwest Wichita home. Police arrested two teens.

SHARE COPY LINK

A couple of 17-year-old boys were arrested and a shotgun recovered in connection to a Monday shooting at an occupied home in northwest Wichita, the Wichita Police Department said Wednesday.

Police responded to the 1600 block of north Robin at around 12:10 a.m. and talked with an 80-year-old woman who reported hearing a loud noise and then finding damage to her attached garage door, police said. She also reported damage inside the garage as well as to a vehicle parked in the garage. The damage appeared to have come from a shotgun. An 18-year-old woman was at the home during the shooting as well.

“Fortunately, no one was injured,” officer Charley Davidson said.

Investigators arrested the two teenagers Tuesday without incident, Davidson said. The suspects knew the teenage woman at the home, Davidson said.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Davidson said police are still investigating if the teens were in a vehicle or on foot during the time the shooting took place.