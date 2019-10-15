Nancy Shoemaker kidnapper is up for parole. Here’s how to comment on his possible release

SHARE COPY LINK

One of 9-year-old Nancy Shoemaker’s abductors is up for parole for the fifth time — and the Kansas Department of Corrections will be in Derby on Wednesday morning to listen to the public’s feedback on Donald Wacker’s possible release.

The Kansas Prisoner Review Board will hear comments from 10 a.m. to noon at the Derby Police and Courts building, 229 N. Baltimore in Derby. For anyone who can’t attend Wednesday but wants to be heard, the board will also hear statements from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday at the Topeka Municipal Courthouse, 214 S.E. 8th St. in Topeka, as well as in writing.

Letters can be sent to: The Kansas Department of Corrections, Prisoner Review Board, 714 S.W. Jackson St. Ste. 300, Topeka, KS 66603. Send emailed comments with Wacker’s name and inmate number, 55821, to molly.turner@ks.gov.

Wacker, 56, was convicted of helping Doil Lane kidnap 9-year-old Nancy about a block and a half from her south Wichita home on July 30, 1990, while she was fetching a bottle of 7-Up from a gas station to soothe her infant brother’s stomach illness.

The men drove her to a Sumner County field, where Lane raped and strangled her. Despite an extensive and persistent community search, her body wasn’t found until more than six months later near Belle Plaine.

Wacker is serving a sentence of 16 years to life for aiding Nancy’s kidnapping and murder. If granted parole at his November hearing, he would be released as early as December.

Wacker was previously denied parole in 1999, 2004, 2010 and 2017.

Lane, who is serving a life sentence in Texas for murdering a girl in 1980, received a 66-year prison sentence for Nancy’s rape and death. But he hasn’t started serving that yet because of the Texas case.