Woman shot after physical altercation at Wichita park, police say

A 22-year-old woman was shot multiple times after a physical altercation Monday in Schweiter Park, the Wichita Police Department said.

The injuries were not life-threatening, police said.

The call for an aggravated battery came just before 7:15 p.m. Officers found multiple shell casings in the parking lot. Shortly after, a woman showed up at an area hospital with gunshot wounds.

At least two people reported seeing the shooting, police indicated.

Officer Charley Davidson said a lack of cooperation made the investigation more difficult. He would not say who was uncooperative. He did not release the woman’s name or say how many times she was shot.