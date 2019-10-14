Man accused of shooting was wearing bullet-proof vest at time of arrest, police say

SHARE COPY LINK

Wichita police say a 25-year-old man arrested for allegedly shooting an acquaintance during a robbery over the weekend was wearing a bullet-proof vest when officers took him into custody.

Shaeland J. Billingsley, 25, of Wichita was arrested without incident in the 1500 block of North Kenmar, near 13th and Oliver, within an hour of allegedly opening fire on a 49-year-old man a few blocks away, Capt. Brent Allred said. Billingsley was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail at 7:10 a.m. Sunday.

At the time of his arrest, Billingsley was wearing “ballistic armor like police officers wear,” Allred said during a Monday morning news briefing. He didn’t know why Billingsley was wearing the vest.

Allred said Billingsley went to a home in the 1500 block of North Gentry at about 1:45 a.m. Sunday, pointed a handgun at the 49-year-old man and demanded money. He allegedly shot the 49-year-old in the leg, took the man’s jacket and then ran off.

Officers found the property stolen from the 49-year-old when they arrested Billingsley, plus a handgun and drug paraphernalia, Allred said. Three other people including a 70-year-old woman and a 60-year-old man were inside of the home on the North Gentry when the shooting happened. They weren’t hurt.

“This is not a random incident,” Allred said, adding that this isn’t a gang-involved shooting.

“This is another example of some good work by the officers who responded to this call,” he said.

Police records show the 49-year-old man was hospitalized with serious injuries. Billingsley was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on suspicion of aggravated robbery, aggravated battery, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal possession of a firearm, records show. He has a $100,000 bond.

He was previously convicted of aggravated robbery and served prison time for a 2011 case, according to Kansas Department of Corrections records.