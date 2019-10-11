Dodge City school threats lead to two arrests

SHARE COPY LINK

A second teenage boy has been arrested this week in Dodge City after separate investigations into threats made at the city’s schools.

The first threat came Tuesday after the Dodge City Police Department received a tip about a threat to Dodge City High School. Officers arrested a 14-year-old high school student at his home after he threatened to “shoot up the high school and mentioned the different weapons he would use,” the department said in a Facebook post Wednesday.

In the post, police asked parents to talk to their children, noting that was the sixth arrest of the school year connected to threats to schools.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Police said a 13-year-old middle school student received a call from a blocked number toward the end of the school day Thursday. The male caller used profanity and the student hung up.

“The blocked caller immediately called back, and the female student put the phone on speaker for the teacher to listen,” police said in a Facebook post on Friday. “During that second call, the unknown male caller stated that he was going to blow up the school.”

Police said they arrested a 15-year-old boy for aggravated criminal threat without incident at his home.