Feds allege man had stolen guns. He told Wichita police he bought them with fake money

A Wichita man accused of buying guns with counterfeit money and intending to trade the weapons for drugs has been charged in federal court with possessing stolen guns.

Trenton Ewertz was indicted last week on two counts of passing counterfeit currency, three counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and three counts of possession of a stolen firearm. Federal prosecutors previously said in court documents that Ewertz told Wichita police he bought the guns with counterfeit cash and intended to trade the guns for methamphetamine to feed his addiction.

The indictment alleges that Ewertz had two Glock handguns and one Smith and Wesson handgun. He is accused of giving one individual $425 in fake money for two of the guns and $450 in fake money to another person for the other gun.

Ewertz was prohibited from possessing the weapons because he was an unlawful user of a controlled substance, prosecutors allege. It is not clear in court documents whether the guns were reported stolen before Ewertz bought them or if they are considered stolen because they were purchased with counterfeit money.

As part of the indictment, prosecutors filed for the forfeiture of all three guns and accompanying 9mm ammunition.